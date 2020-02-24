Expect new traffic pattern off of Park Street in Easthampton due to school construction

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new traffic pattern will begin Monday due to the construction of White Brook Middle school in Easthampton.

According to the City of Easthampton, once the rotary is completed by the fall, pick-up and drop-off traffic should begin to clear up. Below is a detailed diagram of where exactly construction will be taking place and areas to avoid.

Photo Courtesy: City of Easthampton

Important information on new traffic patterns for parents and school buses:

The yellow “Construction Zone” area will encompass the “North” parking lot, so vehicles will no longer have access to that area. It will be fenced off, with a gate for construction equipment to move through.

The “North” lane highlighted in orange on your map will be used for two-way construction traffic only. No other vehicles will be allowed on that lane.

The “South” lane, highlighted in blue, will be widened to accommodate two-way traffic and a pedestrian lane. The pedestrian lane will be separated from vehicles and busses by a fence. All vehicle traffic (including busses) will travel on the South lane to get in and out of the school.

All bus traffic will continue to drop off and pick up students in the “loop”. This loop will remain an emergency access for police and fire vehicles as well. No other traffic will have access to the loop.

All other vehicle traffic will come down the south lane and be directed into the South parking lot. Students can be dropped off and immediately access the sidewalk to get into the building safely.

Vehicles will then exit the lot and go back onto the South lane to exit onto Park Street.

All traffic exiting onto Park Street must make a “RIGHT TURN ONLY”. There are side streets that will lead you back in the direction you need to go.

Superintendent Allison LeClair said police will be in the area during the first phase of the construction process to help direct traffic.