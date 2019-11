SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts will begin a 3-day natural gas main project in Springfield Monday.

According to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, the project will take place at the intersection of Maple and Central Street between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Work is scheduled to be completed from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

There will be alternating one-way traffic on Maple and Central street as needed. Traffic delays are to be expected.

View Live Traffic Map