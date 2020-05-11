Expect traffic delays on Morgan-Sullivan Bridge due to ongoing replacement project

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lane closures are scheduled Monday on Morgan Sullivan Bridge which connects Agawam and West Springfield.

As its replacement project continues, Memorial Avenue and River Street will be narrowed down to one lane near the bridge. From 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. a single left and right eastbound lane on Memorial Avenue will be closed for two hours each. River Street will then be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic until 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a single left and right eastbound lane on Memorial Avenue will be closed for two hours each. Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., a single right westbound lane on Memorial Avenue will be closed, and River Street will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic.

MAP: Memorial Ave & River St.

