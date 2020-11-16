Fewer Massachusetts residents plan on traveling for Thanksgiving

AAA advises caution and preparation for those who decide to travel

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With coronavirus infections on the rise around the country, fewer Americans are expected to travel over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be at least a 9.7% drop in Massachusetts travel compared to last year, the largest one-year decline since the 2008 recession, ending an 11-year streak of rising travel volume, according to an Auto Club forecast.

AAA anticipates nationwide Thanksgiving air travel will be down by nearly half compared to prior years, with an expected 2.4 million travelers this year. A greater percentage of travelers, 95%, are expected to use a car for holiday travel this year compared to 89% in 2019. Still, the number of total auto travelers is expected to decrease 4.3% to 47.8 million people.

(AAA)

“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Sandra Marsian, AAA Pioneer Valley’s Vice President of Membership, Travel and Marketing. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”

For those who do travel this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges wearing masks in all public settings, keeping at least 6 feet away from others, regular hand-washing and staying away from those who are sick.

The following information are tips provided by AAA Pioneer Valley:

What to Know Before You Go

Plan Ahead: Check with state and local authorities where you are, along your route, and at your planned destination to learn about local circumstances and any restrictions that may be in place.

Follow Public Health Guidance: Consistent use of face masks combined with social distancing (at least 6 feet) and regular handwashing are the best ways to lower your risk of contracting COVID-19. Be sure to pack face masks, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and a thermometer to help protect and monitor your health. Also pack water and extra snacks to reduce the need to stop along your trip.

Verify Before You Go: Call ahead to minimize any last minute surprises.

Hotels – Prior to any hotel stay, call ahead to ensure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests. Ask about social distancing protocols like capacity reductions in common spaces, hotel staff requirements to wear masks at all times and if all amenities are available, like restaurant dining.

Car rentals – If renting a car, ask what has been done to clean the vehicle. Hertz, for example, has introduced Hertz Gold Standard Clean, an enhanced vehicle disinfectant and sanitization process. For extra peace of mind, use disinfecting wipes to wipe down door handles, steering wheels, shifters and control panels.

Helpful AAA Resources: Visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map for the latest state and local travel restrictions. Use TripTik.AAA.com to plan your road trip and help determine which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels are open along your route.