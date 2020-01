WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)(WWLP) – Interstate 91 southbound in Windsor was shut down early Tuesday morning due to a tractor-trailer crash.

According to WTNH, around 1 a.m., police were called to I-91 between exits 40 and 38A where they saw two tractor-trailers collided and on fire.

Serious injuries have been reported said police. While two lanes have been open to traffic, drivers are being advised to seek an alternate route as police investigate the cause of the accident.

