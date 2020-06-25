Fire on Joshua Hill in Leverett causing traffic delays

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are being advised to avoid Joshua Hill in Leverett while firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the area Thursday afternoon.

The Leverett Fire Department said several departments along with State Police Airwing are currently working to control the fire, which will cause heavy traffic at Leverett Pond and on Montague Road.

Details about the fire or if anyone has been injured was not immediately available.

Drivers are being asked to avoid those areas if possible.

22News will follow this and bring you updates when more details develop.