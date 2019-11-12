Fort Pleasant Ave. in Springfield reduced to one lane

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pipe replacement is scheduled on Fort Pleasant Avenue in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Communications Manager Jaimye Bartak told 22News, the construction will take place near the intersection with Belmont Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The project is expected to end in two weeks.

Bartak said during construction hours, Fort Pleasant Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction of travel. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.