CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traveling by car this 4th of July weekend? 22News is working for you with a look at places where you can expect slowdowns.

This year’s Independence Day will be the second busiest since 2000 as travel volumes continue to climb with no signs of slowing down, AAA said. More than 47 million Americans are expected to travel over the upcoming holiday despite high gas prices.

Travel experts said drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly during the afternoons on Thursday, June 30, and Friday, July 1, as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

Planning to head out on the highways this 4th of July weekend? Here is a map of some places where you may encounter traffic tie-ups this 4th of July weekend in western Massachusetts, and around the region.

Courtesy: AAA

Even with the national average for gas prices topping $5 per gallon, AAA expects car travel volume will break the previous record, with a 3.7% increase from last year, bringing travel volumes just shy of those seen in 2019.

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.