Gas leak in Hatfield causes road closure on West Street/Route 5

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gas leak has caused the closing of a section of Route 5 in Hatfield.

Hatfield Police said that West Street will be closed from Linseed Road to Chestnut Street while crews repair a gas leak. At this time no injuries have been reported.

Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News that Eversource has cut off power West Street as a safety precaution, with more than 200 customers currently without power. They expect to restore the electricity as soon as they get approval from Berkshire Gas.