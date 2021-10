NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are installing new gas lines at the intersection of King Street and Damon Road in Northampton this weekend.

According to the Northampton Police Department, Eversource is scheduled to install gas lines at through the intersection of King Street and Damon Road. Drivers may experience delays in the area Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To ensure a safe commute officers will be directing traffic, but delays should still be expected.