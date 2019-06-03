Gas line work to cause delays on Mill St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A natural gas line project will cause traffic issues on Mill Street in Springfield, which are expected to last into the fall.

Work begins Monday on a gas main project on Mill Street, which will have the road down to a single lane between Locust and Dickinson Streets.

The work will be going on Mondays through Fridays, between 7:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

The project is expected to continue through the summer, before wrapping-up in September.

