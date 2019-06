NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some gas main work in downtown Northampton could cause some traffic issues during the daytime hours this week.

Columbia Gas will conduct work on Main Street, which could impact traffic near the intersection of Pleasant Street.

Traffic on Pleasant Street will also be affected between Main Street and Armory Street.

The work is scheduled to take place between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. on Monday through Friday of this week.