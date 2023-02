DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Greenfield Road in Deerfield is closed due to a car that crashed into a pole Thursday morning.

According to the Deerfield Fire Department, the area of the 400 block of Greenfield Road is down to one lane of traffic after a car crashed into a pole and fire hydrant. Drivers are being asked to use caution in and around the area.

They expect the road to be closed for several hours while the repairs to the pole and hydrant are being made.