BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising drivers about work that will be done at Exit 10 on the Massachusetts Turnpike beginning October 24.

Work crews will be replacing guardrails on the on-ramps to I-90 eastbound at exit 10 in Lee. The work will be conducted during overnights from Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work is anticipated to conclude by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28.

While travel on I-90 will not be impacted the work will require temporary I-90 eastbound on-ramp closures. The schedule for the overnight work and detours is:

Monday, October 24, and Tuesday, October 25

Work will be conducted on the I-90 Route 20 eastbound ramp near the entrance to Route 20 at exit 10.

Work will require the temporary closure of the I-90 Route 20 eastbound on-ramp. Traffic will be detoured to the I-90 Route 20 westbound on-ramp.

Wednesday, October 26, and Thursday, October 27

Work is scheduled to be conducted on the I-90 eastbound merge on-ramp after entering from Route 20 and will require the temporary closure of the I-90 eastbound on-ramp.

I-90 eastbound traffic will be detoured to the I-90 westbound on-ramp, then proceed westbound to exit 3 in West Stockbridge, get off of I-90 and travel a short distance on Route 41, and re-enter I-90 eastbound via Route 41 to go east.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.