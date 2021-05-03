Water main replacement on Hamburg Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A weeks-long water main replacement project is scheduled to begin Monday morning on Hamburg Street in Springfield.

A drinking water main will be replaced along Hamburg street between Farnsworth and Sterling Streets. Work will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m Monday through Friday and are weather dependent. During construction hours, Hamburg will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30. The mains being replaced date back to 1903 and are being replaced through the Commission’s Water Infrastructure Improvements Program.