Heavy backups on Mass Pike due to construction work; Wilbraham street closed due to crash

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two separate incidents are causing traffic issues for people hoping to get between Ludlow and Palmer Friday.

According to Massachusetts State Police in Charlton, road work on the Mass Pike in Palmer is causing heavy delays on the eastbound side of the highway. Traffic is jammed roughly from Exit 8 in Palmer through Wilbraham, and extending as far back as Exit 7 in Ludlow.

Drivers hoping to avoid the backup by using back roads, however, may run into another problem. According to Wilbraham Police, an accident on Cottage Avenue has forced the shutdown of that roadway.

Cottage Avenue connects the bridge over the Chicopee River from Ludlow with Route 20 in Wilbraham. There are also delays on Route 20 in Wilbraham as a result of the crash.

Wilbraham Police did not have any information on the vehicles involved in the crash, or whether there were any injuries.

22News is covering this story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

You can check out travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.