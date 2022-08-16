WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are asking drivers to avoid two busy roads Wednesday due to paving and milling projects.

Milling will begin Wednesday on Main Street between Brookmont Drive and Wright Place. Paving is also expected to be done on Stony Hill Road in the area of Glenn Drive. Drivers should expect delays between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The construction on Main Street is expected to be finished next Wednesday, August 24th. That could be extended in the event of bad weather.

Police did not say the roads will be closed to traffic but encourage drivers to avoid the two roads if possible, as heavy delays will be expected.