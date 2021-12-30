Heavy traffic on I-91S from Northampton to Holyoke due to emergency bridge repairs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is warning drivers of heavy traffic on I-91 southbound Thursday afternoon due to an emergency lane closure.

According to Waze, traffic is backed up on I-91S from Northampton all the way through Holyoke. Heavy delays are expected in the area. MassDOT says the traffic is due to a lane closure as crews conduct emergency bridge deck repairs over Scott Tower Road in Holyoke. The repairs are expected to last until 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Drivers are encourage to find an alternative route for the time being. MassDOT suggests getting off I-91S near Exit 23 or Exit 15.

