HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car accident caused heavy traffic on I-91 South in Holyoke Monday afternoon.

Live cameras showed cars in bumper-to-bumper traffic after a car accident around 4:00 p.m. Monday afternoon. A police cruiser and tow truck appeared to be at the site of the accident.

As of 5:00 p.m., traffic is moving more smoothly. No information has been released as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as information is given.