Holyoke police close area of Willimansett Bridge

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge between Holyoke and Chicopee is closed after a motor vehicle accident Monday afternoon.
According to the Holyoke Police Department, Cabot and Appleton Streets along with the Willimansett Bridge is closed while police investigate a motor vehicle accident on Cabot and S Canal Streets. The road and bridge will be closed until further notice. The police are asking people to avoid the area.
MAP: Willimansett Bridge
22News is following this story and will update with the latest information as soon as it is released.