ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Hoosac Street will be closed to through traffic due to road construction in Adams Friday.

According to a social media post by the Adams Police Department, traffic will be rerouted eastbound onto Mill Street. Access to Pizza House or St. Stan’s Church will need to be made through North Summer Street and Summer Street.

An officer will be aiding residents that live in the area in getting in and out. The Adams Police Department is asking those traveling in the area to plan accordingly.