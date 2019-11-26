How to prepare for one of the busiest travel days of the year

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP)- With Thanksgiving just days away, traffic will be increasing on the roads and in the sky.

This holiday you may be seeing more traffic than years past.

AAA is expecting a record number of travelers this Thanksgiving with about 50 million people expected to drive to their destination. About 4 million people will be flying, a 5% increase from last year.

Bradley International Airport said the busiest days will be Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Pittsfield resident Andrew Girard flew out Tuesday to spend the holiday with his daughter.

“It’s an annual thing every Thanksgiving I go out there. She lives in St. Louis so we do it every year.”

Girard said he was pleasantly surprised that there wasn’t a long line at Bradley this morning.

“Everything’s been fine I thought it was going to be really crowded but it’s not.”

Mass DOT says the worst hours to travel on the road will be Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

But for one West Springfield resident no matter how long he and his wife may have to sit in traffic, it won’t ruin his holiday spirit.

“Whatever happens we’re going to flow with it because it’s Thanksgiving the next day we’re in no rush, we’re in no hurry, and we’re gonna have fun,” West Springfield resident Derrick Samms said.

Free coffee will be served at the 18 Mass DOT service plazas from 10:00 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. the next morning.

