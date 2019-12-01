Hundreds expected to line the streets of Enfield for 2019 Torch Light Parade

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Drivers should expect traffic delays as the 2019 Torch Light Parade kicks off Sunday in Enfield.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the parade will start at 6:00 p.m. and Route 5 will be closed from Post Office Road to Alden and Belmont Avenue. The event is expected to last until 7:00 p.m.

Cones will be used to direct traffic as needed. No traffic will be allowed to enter the route during the parade. To prevent delays, drivers are encouraged to stay clear of the area.

