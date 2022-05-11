WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to clean up a hydraulic fluid leak on Woodmont Street in West Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, a garbage truck leaked hydraulic fluid on Woodmont Street. A portion of Woodmont Street near the intersection with Verdugo Street is closed until the hydraulic fluid has been remediated. Drivers are asked to take a different route.

In case of a spill of hazardous material that may contaminate the environment, your local fire department should be called immediately and then notify the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.