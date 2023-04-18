CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The on-ramp from Chicopee Street to I-391 southbound is closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to construction.
According to MassDOT, the on-ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A detour is in place.
(MassDOT)
