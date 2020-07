WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – I-90 westbound in Westfield is closed due to a car crash with serious injuries Monday afternoon.

According to MassDOT, several cars crashed by mile marker 39.6. Massachusetts State Police says traffic will be diverted off Exit 3 in Westfield.

View the live traffic map here

22News has a crew on their way and will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.