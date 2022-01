GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The northbound side of I-91 in Greenfield is closed Friday morning.

According to the City of Greenfield, MassDOT closed I-91 northbound from the rotary (Exit 43) for a few hours starting beginning at 10 a.m. Traffic on I-91 north is being rerouted into Greenfield and back on I-91 at exit 46 (Bernardston Road).

Massachusetts State Police and Greenfield Police are working to assist with traffic.