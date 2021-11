ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Heads up if your commute takes you on 91 North in Enfield on Friday morning.

The highway is closed at exit 48 because of a crash and there is currently a detour using the off and on ramps of exit 48. At least two cars could be seen badly damaged and scattered across all 3 lanes.

22News will continue to update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.