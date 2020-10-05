I-91 northbound exit 26 off-ramp in Greenfield closed Monday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The off-ramp on I-91 northbound at exit 26 in Greenfield will be closed Monday.

According to MassDOT, the ramp will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Detour signs will be placed at the off-ramp directing traffic northbound to exit 27, Route 2. Traffic will then reverse direction at the Route 2/Route 5 and 10 interchange and travel south on I-91. Traffic will take the exit 26 southbound off-ramp where an “end detour” sign will be placed.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are traveling through the area are encouraged to reduce speed and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.