WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was backed up on the southbound side of I-91 in West Springfield due to a 4-car crash Thursday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 7:25 a.m. troopers were called to a 4-car crash at mile marker 7.5. One person was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters. Several other occupants were injured but are expected to recover.

The area was cleared by 8:42 a.m.