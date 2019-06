GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The I-91 Southbound on-ramp will be closed at exit 26 in Greenfield Monday morning.

According to the Greenfield Police Department and MassDOT, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday the exit 26 on-ramp will be closed.

From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Northbound Off-ramp will also be closed at Exit 27.

View the Live Traffic Map here

Traffic Advisory from MassDOT:The Interstate 91 Southbound ON ramp at Exit 26 (the rotary) will be closed on Monday… Posted by Greenfield, Mass Police Department on Friday, June 21, 2019