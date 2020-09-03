I-91 south on-ramp in Greenfield closed for repairs Thursday, Friday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ramp from Route 2 westbound to I-91 southbound in Greenfield will be closed for deck repairs on Thursday and Friday.

According to MassDOT, the ramp will be closed both days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be directed to take I-91 northbound to exit 28B in Bernardston. Drivers will then be instructed to take Route 10 to merge onto I-91 southbound.

There will be signs, police in the area, and message boards guiding drivers through the area. Drivers traveling through the area are advised to reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.