I-91 southbound ramp in Greenfield closed for a week starting Tuesday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ramp from Route 2 to I-91 southbound in Greenfield will be closed for a week starting Tuesday.

According to MassDOT, the westbound ramp connecting to I-91 South will be closed for bridge deck repairs until Tuesday, May 19.

Traffic will be detoured to I-91 northbound to exit 28 in Bernardston. There will be signs, law enforcement details, and advances message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed and use caution while traveling through the area. All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.