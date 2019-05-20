I-91S in Greenfield near Exit 26 down to one lane until Friday for construction work

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Part of I-91 South in Greenfield will be down to one lane throughout the week due to construction.

According to MassDOT Spokesperson, Patrick Marvin, the lane closure will take place in the area of Exit 26 and began Monday morning.

Marvin said the lane closure will be in place until Friday so crews can work safely and effectively.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce their speed, and use caution.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.