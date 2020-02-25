Illegal dirt bike riding continues to plague Springfield streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are working hard to take dirt bike riders off the street. Some believe building a new bike park could be the best solution.

22News viewers have sent us multiple videos recently of dirt bike riders on roads in Springfield and Springfield Police confiscated several dirt bikes over this past weekend.

Commissioner Clapprood said many of the dirt bikes are stolen and they will only give them back to juveniles if the parents can prove it’s their kids.

There are some residents who want the city to construct a new park to accommodate the dirt bike riders, like former Springfield mayoral candidate Yolanda Cancel.

“Seeing them weave out of the road I understand the frustration and scariness of it. And We have a lot of property in the city of Springfield these kids could have a safely confined environment,” Cancel said.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said they are considering the idea of building a park to accommodate bicyclists but not dirt bike riders.

He said he’s asked the park department to conduct a study of the feasibility of building a new park in the city for bicyclists.

They’ll continue to work with the police department to crack down on illegal dirt bike riding and keep the roads safe.