Intermittent lane closes scheduled for I-90 in Russell, West Stockbridge

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Lanes on the Mass Pike in Russell will be closed throughout the week for construction work starting Monday.

According to MassDOT, the deck repair work at Mile Marker 32.9 West began Monday at 7 a.m. and will continue through Thursday at 5 p.m.

During the repair work, lanes in the area will be closed intermittently. Drivers traveling through the area should reduce their speed, expect delays, and use caution.

Intermittent lane closures will also take place from Monday to Thursday in West Stockbridge on the Mass Pike at Mile Markers 1.8 East and 4.5 East and West.

All work is weather dependent.

There will be no construction on the Mass Pike Friday in preparation of Memorial Day weekend.

