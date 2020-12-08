Interstate 91 northbound closure at exit 26 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Interstate 91 northbound at exit 26 in Greenfield will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Monday night through Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.

The closure is for road repairs. Drivers are to expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation recommends the following detours:

Detour off Interstate 91 northbound at interchange 26

Take Route 2A eastbound to Route 5 northbound

Take Route 2 westbound to join I-91 northbound at Interchange 27

For more information on traffic conditions, visit www.mass511.com.