PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – After a jackknifed tractor-trailer accident, one lane on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Palmer is closed on Sunday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the accident took place on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 63.5. I-90 eastbound is currently closed.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 63. There is no word on if there are any injuries.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.