Jackknifed tractor trailer blocking part of Rt. 202 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police have shut down a major intersection due to a jackknifed tractor trailer on Route 202.

Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty told 22News the truck jackknifed on Route 202 (Westfield Rd.) near the intersection of Westfield Road and Homestead Avenue at around 2:30 P.M. As a result, that intersection is closed.

Moriarty said that no injuries have been reported, but the road will remain closed until the accident is cleared.

22News Live Traffic Map

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.