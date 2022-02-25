RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on the Mass Pike is backed up due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer Friday morning.

The crash happened near Exit 36 (Lee, Pittsfield) on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike at around 11:30 a.m, all lanes heading east are closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. No word on whether there were any injuries.

The speed limit has been reduced to 40 mph since 7 a.m., banning tractor-trailers, tandem, and special permit vehicles on the Mass Pike.

22News will update the story as soon as new information is available.