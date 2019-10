NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A section of Jackson Street in Northampton is closed Thursday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, Jackson Street from Prospect Street to Barrett Street is closed. Baystate Gas crews are in the area with Northampton police and fire.

According to the MEMA Outage Map, 352 customers are currently without power as of 9:32 a.m. in Northampton.

View the Live Traffic Map here.

Police are advising residents to seek alternate routes.