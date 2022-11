CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has closed the left lane on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Chicopee Tuesday morning.

MassDOT said that emergency drain repairs are being conducted near Exit 51 on I-90 which closed the left lane at around 8:45 a.m. Drivers should take precautions in the area as work is being performed.

