NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers on Interstate 91 in Hampshire County should expect delays this week.

MassDOT has announced the right lane of I-91 southbound near Exit 18 in Northampton will be closed during the daytime hours Tuesday through Friday. The closure is due to bridge repair work going on in the area.

MassDOT says that the closure will be in place from 9:00 A.M. through 2:00 P.M. each day.