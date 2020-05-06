Lane closure on I-90 eastbound Exit 7 to Center Street in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a temporary lane closure on I-90 eastbound in Ludlow Wednesday night due to bridge joint repair work.

According to MassDOT, the overnight closure will take place on the off-ramp from I-90 eastbound, Exit 7 to Center Street from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The repair work is scheduled to end Thursday, May 7.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 8 to follow the posted detour and reverse back onto I-90 westbound Exit 7. Signage and law enforcement details will be in the area directing traffic. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution when nearing the closure.