Lane closure on Mass Pike in West Springfield due to truck hitting bridge overpass

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident on the Mass Pike near the West Springfield/Holyoke exit has closed the right lane of traffic on the westbound side Tuesday afternoon.

According to MassDOT, an over-height truck hit the Bernie Avenue bridge overpass. Police have closed off the right lane of traffic on the westbound side of the Mass Pike near exit 45 as crews inspect the damage to the overpass.

Heavy delays are expected in the area. Traffic cameras in the area and Waze show traffic backed up nearly to the Chicopee exit.