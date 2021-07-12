Lane closures expected all week on Mass Pike in Berkshire County

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews will be conducting bridge and guardrail construction in Lee, Otis and Becket along the Mass Pike eastbound and westbound this week.

According to MassDOT, work will take place from 7:00 a.m. Monday, July 12, through 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 16.

The following is a list of lane closures:

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 westbound at mile marker 10.6 on Monday, July 12, and on Tuesday, July 13, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted daily on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 22.0 from Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Becket

Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 17 to mile marker 15 on Monday, July 12, Tuesday, July 13, Wednesday, July 14, and Thursday, July 15, during overnight hours from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Appropriate signage, police, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.