WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lane closures are still in place as construction continues on Morgan Sullivan Bridge that connects Agawam and West Springfield.

On Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a single left and right eastbound lane on Memorial Avenue will be closed for two hours each.

On Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., a single right westbound lane on Memorial Avenue will be closed, and River Street will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic.