Lane closures on Grattan Street bridge over I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temporary lane closures are in place on the bridge that carries Grattan Street over I-391 in Chicopee due to construction.

According to MassDOT, the work will be completed daily from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for two weeks. The two-phase construction project started on Friday and will allow for one lane of traffic in each direction. During the first phase, the left lane will be closed in each direction.

Signs and law enforcement will be in the area to direct drivers through the construction. Those entering the area are asked to slow down and drive with precaution.

MAP: Grattan Street, I-391