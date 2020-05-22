Lane closures on I-391 in Chicopee for the next two weeks due to bridge repairs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be lane closures on the Grattan Street bridge on I-391 in Chicopee for the next two weeks starting Friday morning.

According to MassDOT, the bridge repairs will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day and be done in two phases allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction. The first phase will close the left lane in both directions.

Drivers who are traveling in the area are encouraged to reduce speed and use caution.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency.