Lane closures on Mass Pike all week from Montgomery to Lee due to construction

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be several lane closures on the Mass Pike eastbound and westbound in Montgomery, Blandford, Russell Otis, Becket, and Lee all week starting Monday.

According to MassDOT, the construction and maintenance operations will be Monday through Friday, October 2 from 7 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Some of the work in certain locations will be overnight.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Montgomery

Bridge repair operations will take place on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 36 from Monday, September 28, through Thursday, October 1, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures

Blandford and Russell

Milling and paving operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from Mile Marker 32 to Mile Marker 29 Monday, September 28, through Thursday, October 1, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The work will require intermittent lane closures throughout the night.

Blandford

Drainage repair operations will take place on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 29.7 from Monday, September 28, through Thursday, October 1, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This work will require lane closures.

Russell

Drainage repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 34.5 from Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require shoulder closures.

Otis

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday, September 28, through Wednesday, September 30, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Becket

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The work will require intermittent lane shifts.

Lee

Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 12.2 from Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers who are traveling through the areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather dependent and could be impacted due to an emergency.